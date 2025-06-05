Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo Dazzle in 'Wicked' Sequel Trailer

We're finally getting a good look at the "Wicked: For Good" sequel ... and by the looks of the new trailer, Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande are back to casting movie magic!

The teaser opens with our heroes Glinda and Elphaba reuniting on the balcony of the Wizard’s palace ... and the mayhem quickly ensues as the hunt for the Wicked Witch of the West gets underway.

Director Jon Chu dropped a ton of easter eggs, including a look at the tornado conjured up by Michelle Yeoh’s Madame Morrible that brings Dorothy to the Emerald City.

And speaking of Dorothy, we get an even better look at the iconic character, who it looks like will be featured in the film ... we see her, the Lion, the Scarecrow, the Tin-Man and Toto talking to the Wizard -- who sends them on a mission for the Wicked Witch of the West’s broom.

Dorothy's wearing the diamond-encrusted slippers from the first "Wicked," that belonged to the Wicked Witch of the East, Marissa Bode’s Nessarose. Diehard "Wicked" and "Wizard of Oz" fans of course know the iconic ruby-red slippers from the original 1939 film are copyrighted and won’t enter the public domain until 2035 ... but these look great too!

We also get an early listen to several iconic songs from the "Wicked" soundtrack, including the titular song "For Good." And if you thought Ariana killed it singing in the first movie, her rendition of "For Good" is going to bring you to tears.