Cynthia Erivo May Have Shaded Amanda Seyfried's 'Wicked' Audition

Remember when Cynthia Erivo threw some "Wicked" shade at her fellow auditionees? Well, that side-eye might’ve been aimed at Amanda Seyfried!

Amanda appears to have indirectly spilled the tea on the "Happy Sad Confused" podcast this week -- we already knew she auditioned for the role of Glinda, but here’s the kicker -- she says she actually sang alongside Cynthia in auditions before Ariana Grande landed the role.

Cool moment for Amanda, sure -- but let’s rewind to November when Cynthia told the New York Times that Ariana landing the role was no shocker, adding, "Thank goodness, because it was not the two ladies that I was auditioning with."

Cynthia never named the two actresses she auditioned with, but it sounds like Amanda might've been one of them ... based on Amanda's new comments about the audition process.

That said, it seems Amanda either missed the shade or hasn’t caught on yet -- because she’s still reminiscing about the experience with nothing but fond memories!