Jenna Lyons, Bevy Smith Reveal Their Picks for Oscars Best-Dressed

Play video content TMZ.com

The Oscars weren’t just about the big screen wins -- it was a full-on fashion showdown, and two style icons didn’t hold back on making their red carpet opinions loud and clear to us.

First, TMZ caught up with fashion designer Jenna Lyons, and she was living for all the sheer moments at the after-parties ... giving a special shoutout to Julia Fox's near-naked look, and Megan Thee Stallion’s bold nipple pasties.

Catch the video, 'cause Jenna found her new season muses -- telling us these daring outfits were way more practical for bathroom breaks and bodily freedom, especially compared to one big-name star whose OTT dress left her wondering how she was even navigating the night.

Play video content TMZ.com

Jenna also pointed out the guys who were bringing their A-game, with Colman Domingo leading the pack -- an opinion echoed by "Fashion Queens" host Bevy Smith, who also gave a thumbs-up to Timothée Chalamet’s yellow ensemble.