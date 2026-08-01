‘Jersey Shore’ star Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi Gets Emotional Amid Hysterectomy Recovery Following Cancer Scare

Snooki fought back tears as she updated fans about her recent hysterectomy ... admitting she is "struggling" with the pain of recovering in a new social media vlog.

Check out her recap she posted Friday -- the "Jersey Shore" star takes fans through the entire process ... from her parents picking her up to drive her to the hospital to the hospital bathroom in her gown and to her bed, where she lamented about how "anxious" she was as her surgery neared.

Snooki revealed she had her uterus, cervix, fallopian tubes, and some parts of her vagina removed ... but kept her ovaries so she doesn't go into perimenopause.

You can see her get emotional as she continues talking about the "very scary" surgery ... which she scheduled after receiving a Stage 1 cervical cancer diagnosis.

Though the process clearly took a toll on her, Snooki said she hoped sharing it would support other women going through something similar ... adding she's hopeful she will be cancer-free after this.