Snooki Reveals Cervical Cancer Diagnosis, Urges Fans to Get Pap Smears

Snooki is sharing a scary health update ... revealing she’s been diagnosed with stage 1 cervical cancer.

The "Jersey Shore" star broke the news in a candid TikTok Friday after returning from a doctor’s appointment, admitting the biopsy results weren’t what she’d hoped for ... but emphasizing doctors caught it early.

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

Snooki said she’d been dealing with abnormal Pap smears for years, but stayed on top of her screenings -- and urged fans to do the same, stressing Pap tests can detect abnormal cells before they turn cancerous.

She revealed her next step is a PET scan, and said she’ll likely undergo a hysterectomy instead of chemotherapy.