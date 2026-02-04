Dave Coulier Says Laughter Got Him Through His Second Cancer Battle

Play video content ABC

Dave Coulier is opening up about finally being in remission after battling not one, but two types of cancers in just two years ... and says a positive mindset is what carried him through the nightmare.

The "Full House" star laid it all out on "GMA" Wednesday, explaining that he leaned hard into laughing through the ordeal to cope ... though he admits cancer still feels like it’s lurking in the rearview mirror.

For a quick rewind -- Dave beat stage 3 non-Hodgkin lymphoma in March 2025, only to be diagnosed months later with p16 squamous cell carcinoma of the tongue. And despite staying upbeat, he says the fight took a serious toll on him psychologically and emotionally.

These days, Dave’s message is all about early detection ... and he’s been spreading the word through interviews, while also shouting out the support system that helped keep him standing.