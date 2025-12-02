Dave Coulier Reveals New Cancer Diagnosis, But Prognosis Is Positive

Play video content NBC

"Full House" star Dave Coulier has been diagnosed with yet another type of cancer ... but he says early detection probably saved his life.

The 66-year-old actor told "Today" he has p16 squamous carcinoma -- a cancer of the head and neck. This comes just months after he beat stage 3 non-Hodgkin Lymphoma -- a cancer of the blood.

He told host Craig Melvin the 2 illnesses have nothing to do with each other.

Check out the video ... Dave details a routine PET scan in October that revealed the new condition. "I said to the doctors, ‘Well, did this happen because of the lymphoma?’ And they said, ‘Totally unrelated.’"

Thankfully, Dave said the prognosis is good ... "It has a 90-plus curability rate. But the thing that has really saved my life is that early detection -- saved my life, not just the first time, but the second time as well. So I hope you’re getting your check-ups."

Dave has also dealt with cancer from the perspective of a concerned family member. He's lost his mother, a sister, and a niece to cancer.