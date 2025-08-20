Dave Coulier Says Wife & John Stamos Were Big Support System During Chemo

Play video content Fox 2 Detroit

Dave Coulier is getting full support from his loved ones during his difficult cancer journey ... and that includes former "Full House" costar John Stamos.

The actor spoke with Fox 2 Detroit for an interview in which he dove into his battle with Non-Hodgkin lymphoma ... specifically highlighting his wife, Melissa Bring, for being there for him each and every step of his medical treatment.

Check out the clip ... DC says difficult times like this reveal the character of the person you marry -- and, Melissa showed up for him time and time again.

Coulier thinks the whole situation might be harder on a person's spouse than it is on the person receiving treatment ... but, Melissa handled it well.

Coulier says his old pal John Stamos and the creator of "Full House," Jeff Franklin, also showed up for him in a big way ... flying out to Michigan to see him and help however they could.

Stamos actually caught COVID on the trip and couldn't be around Coulier since his immune system was compromised due to the chemotherapy ... but, instead of leaving, Stamos just Facetimed him from the other room to lift his spirits.

Coulier also opened up about his struggles with chemo ... including when he ended up in the ICU for multiple days with a horrible illness.