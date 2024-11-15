Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Dave Coulier Shares Positive Message Amid Cancer Battle, 'Remember to Laugh'

"Full House" star Dave Coulier is turning a tough cancer diagnosis into a moment of inspiration, giving fans a heartfelt update on his journey.

Dave, who recently shared his stage 3 non-Hodgkin lymphoma diagnosis, took to IG on Friday with a thumbs-up selfie from a chemotherapy session, flashing a big smile that matched his uplifting vibe.

Under the pic, Dave shared some heartfelt encouragement, sending love to others battling cancer and undergoing chemo, reminding everyone to keep laughing -- signed off with a ❤️.

The pic follows Dave’s devastating reveal on "TODAY" Wednesday, where he told Hoda Kotb he got the diagnosis just 5 weeks ago, and has already undergone 3 surgeries and several rounds of chemotherapy.

AGGRESSIVE, BUT TREATABLE
NBC

Dave shared he’s specifically battling B-cell lymphoma, describing it as a "very aggressive type of lymphoma."

Thankfully, it hasn’t spread beyond the initial golf-ball-sized growth found in his groin area, and his bone marrow test came back negative, bumping his survival rate up to 90%.

Sending all the good vibes to Dave for a smooth recovery and a clean bill of health soon!

