'Love Is Blind' Shaina Hurley Says She Was Diagnosed With Cancer While Pregnant

'LOVE IS BLIND STAR' SHAINA HURLEY I HAD CANCER DURING MY PREGNANCY ... Diagnosed At 3 Months!!!

Shaina Hurley is a very strong woman ... because she battled cancer during her pregnancy, and she beat the disease.

The "Love is Blind" star says she was 3 months pregnant when she found out she had cervical cancer ... revealing her diagnosis for the first time in a new interview with PEOPLE.

Shaina says a routine pap smear alerted doctors to the stage 2 cervical cancer in her body ... which came as a shock to her, because she had no symptoms.

The reality TV alum says her diagnosis at first caused fear to creep into her mind ... but she went into "survival mode," prayed and ultimately delivered a healthy baby boy at 37 weeks ... her first with husband Christos Lardakis.

Shaina says she refused surgeries and chemotherapy during her pregnancy ... rolling the dice and waiting until after delivery to go under the knife.

After two surgeries, Shaina says she was declared cancer free in June ... only 4 months after giving birth.

