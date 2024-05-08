Bob Saget's Widow Kelly Rizzo Goes IG Official With Boyfriend

Bob Saget's widow Kelly Rizzo is getting serious once again in the love department ... 'cause she's now gone Instagram official with boyfriend Breckin Meyer.

On Tuesday, Rizzo took to her IG account, posting the first photo of her with Meyer on the social media platform, which showed the smiling couple at the F1 Grand Prix in Miami this past weekend.

In the caption, Rizzo wished Meyer a happy birthday as he turned the big 5-0 and gushed over how he's so "kind, sweet, silly, thoughtful, completely hilarious, handsome, understanding, charming, forever curious, compassionate, witty, warm & wonderful." Sounds like true love!

Some of their celeb friends also got into the mix. Singer Caitlin Crosby, actress Jana Kramer and Melissa Coulier – wife of Saget's "Full House" costar Dave Coulier – offered their well wishes to the couple.

You may recall ... Rizzo and Meyer were first seen publicly together at a Grammy Viewing Party in February. Weeks later, they were filmed locking lips at a friend's wedding in Mexico.

While it's a mystery how long the two have been dating, Rizzo has reportedly said that her late husband would be supportive of her new romance. Saget's three daughters from his previous marriage to Sherri Kramer also gave their stamp of approval on Rizzo's relationship with Meyer.

As you know, ... Saget was found dead in his Florida hotel room in 2022 after he likely fell and hit the back of his head, causing his brain to bleed.