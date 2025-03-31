'Full House' Star Dave Coulier Declared Cancer Free

Dave Coulier beat cancer.

The "Full House" star has been declared cancer free after being diagnosed in October 2024 with stage 3 non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

Dave completed his chemotherapy treatments in February, according to a new interview published Monday in Parade.

Candace Cameron Bure, who starred alongside Dave in "Full House," celebrated his recovery in a social media post ... sharing photos of them together on set in the '90s and later in life.

Dave's costar says ... "DAVE IS CANCER FREE!!!! Join me in celebrating this AMAZING news — let’s shower him with all the love in the world! ♥️♥️♥️"

As we reported ... Dave revealed in a November appearance on "Today" that he had been diagnosed a couple weeks earlier with stage 3 non-Hodgkin lymphoma ... a type of blood cancer that starts in the lymphatic system.

Dave had 6 chemo treatments and lost all his hair, and his buddy John Stamos wore a bald cap to stand in solidarity with him.