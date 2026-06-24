'Jersey Shore' Star Jenni 'JWoww' Farley Marries Wrestler Zack Carpinello

Jenni 'JWoww' Farley pulled a fast one on her loved ones ... springing a surprise wedding on them!

She invited 50 people -- who thought they were going to a screening of her upcoming movie, "Nanny Cam" -- to the Madison Modern Social in Old Bridge, New Jersey ... to see her and wrestler Zack Carpinello tie the knot.

JWoww told People they spent months keeping their nuptials a secret ... going so far as to make movie-themed invites and set up a red carpet.

They told the outlet ... "Seeing our family and friends go from thinking they’re attending a special screening for 'Nanny Cam' to realizing they’re actually at our wedding will be a moment we’ll never forget."

Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi was among the fooled friends in attendance ... and shared a sweet snap on her Instagram story hugging her "Jersey Shore" costar.

For the ceremony, Zack made his entrance to "The Name's Bond ... James Bond" by David Arnold, while Jenni chose Lana Del Rey's "Young and Beautiful" -- the same as Snooki's first dance song.

JWoww and Zack said they'd wanted something that felt true to them, explaining ... "The surprise element, the family focus, and the intimate guest list all allowed us to create something personal and meaningful."