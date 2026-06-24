NFL Star George Kittle Reveals Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Wedding Details

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle and his wife Claire just confirmed they'll be on hand to see Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift tie the knot ... but they don't know where they're going!

If there's one thing George Kittle knows about his Tight End University co-founder Travis Kelce, it's that he's loyal — and if there's one thing he doesn't know, it's where Travis and Taylor Swift are getting married. pic.twitter.com/WXNgVqsPBd @etnow

Check it out -- the Kittles spoke to Entertainment Tonight at George's sixth annual Tight End University he hosts with cofounders Travis and Greg Olsen ... and they confirmed they're heading to the wedding.

But, they said they have no clue where the big celebration will be held ... and are only confident that George will be in a blue suit.

As we reported ... Taylor and Travis rented out New York City's Madison Square Garden for at least 3 days in July, with the wedding celebration expected to fall on July 3. They dished out a pretty penny for the venue -- our sources tell us it cost millions ... and comes with a 1,000+ guest list.

We've also uncovered some of the lucky celebs who got the invite -- Sombr, Karlie Kloss, Benson Boone and more ... plus some "normal" folks, too!

Play video content Video: Taylor Swift Sings At Tight Ends and Friends