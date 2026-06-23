Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Are All Smiles at NFL Event After Weekend Apart

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were all smiles Monday night at an NFL event after the lovebirds spent the weekend apart engaged in what appeared to be pre-wedding activities.

The pop star and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end popped up at the "Tight End University" event, which Travis co-founded with fellow NFLers George Kittle and Greg Olsen. The annual get together — held in Nashville, Tennessee — unites tight ends from across the NFL so they can network and have training sessions.

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This year, Taylor and Travis were the center of attention, posing for paparazzi pics, and the two couldn't have looked happier. And why shouldn't they? Soon they'll be Mr. and Mrs. Kelce.

The famous couple also took a few snaps with George and Greg and their wives -- Claire and Kara.

Over the weekend, Taylor and Travis were seen -- and not seen in Taylor's case -- hanging out with friends in different states to enjoy their last moments living the single life.

Travis has having a blast from Friday to late Sunday night with his brother, Jason, and a bunch of close friends, giving off major bachelor party vibes.

Taylor, on the other hand, was rumored to be throwing a bachelorette party with her peeps at her mansion in Watch Hill, Rhode Island.