Travis Kelce Attends NASCAR Race in San Diego During Pre-Wedding Boys Trip

Travis Kelce is approaching the checkered flag on his boys weekend ... pulling up to a NASCAR race after a long pre-Taylor Swift wedding weekend of hanging with the fellas.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end pulled up to Naval Base Coronado in San Diego to watch Sunday's race ... arriving with his big bro Jason Kelce and several other pals.

Jason and Travis Kelce taking in the NASCAR action at Naval Base Coronado: pic.twitter.com/U4PseeMuJu @_TaylorKitchen_

The group stood on the deck of an aircraft carrier before the event ... chatting away with servicemembers in the lead-up to the race.

It's just the latest event in a long weekend which appears to be a bachelor party for Travis ... who's in his last lap as fiancé to Taylor before being off to the races as her husband.

As you know ... Travis and his friends hit a Chris Lake concert in Los Angeles Friday night -- followed by an afternoon at a famous dive bar in West Hollywood.

TK was also spotted smacking golf balls at a simulator ... unleashing some vicious hacks.

Worth noting ... we don't know for sure this is Travis' bachelor party, but all signs are pointing that way -- especially since Taylor's bro Austin Swift appears to be part of the group partying the weekend away.

As for his better half ... she's off seemingly the grid -- having basically disappeared from her Rhode Island home after her friends packed the place for a few days.

She then apparently left the house ... right before a massive fireworks display took place near the property. It's unclear where she might be at this point.