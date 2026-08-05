Nolan Wells: Mississippi's Nursing Board Investigating Mom For Professional Misconduct

Nolan Wells' mom, Christine Wonsley, is having her professional conduct called into question ... but her family attorney Ben Crump says it's just a bogus intimidation tactic.

Here's the deal ... Crump announced Wednesday that the Mississippi Board of Nursing has undertaken a professional misconduct investigation into Christine's job performance based on an anonymous complaint filed against her after Nolan's mysterious death.

Crump says the complaint is a "warning shot at a grieving mother, meant to pressure and scare her into staying quiet." He says the person who filed it is too embarrassed to put their name on it.

He adds ... "It is a distraction, it is intimidation, and we will not let it stand. Christine had part of her identity stolen from her the day Nolan died. Now, someone is trying to take another piece of it. This cruelty knows no bounds."

Crump says the timing of the complaint is incredibly suspicious ... arguing Christine never received a complaint before -- but, all of a sudden, one comes out of the blue right after Nolan dies. He says this just shows the family is asking the right questions, and they'll keep at it.

As you know ... Nolan went missing on July 4th after spending the day at Horn Island with friends -- he was found dead two days later on Horn Island ... near where he was last seen alive.

Multiple people have been arrested for allegedly threatening witnesses in the aftermath of Nolan's death ... but no one has been arrested yet in connection to his death.