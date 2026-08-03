Nolan Wells' Mom Says She Heard He Wasn't Heavily Drinking, Was 'Perfectly Fine'

Play video content Video: Nolan Wells’ Mom Says She Heard He Wasn't Drunk, Disputes Wasted Before Disappearance Report The Don Lemon Show

Nolan Wells’ mom is pushing back on reports the teen was partying big time before he disappeared and was later found dead ... saying word is he wasn't heavily drinking at all.

Christine Wonsley told Don Lemon ... she spoke with someone who observed Nolan during a Fourth of July party on Horn Island -- and he wasn't acting like someone who was wasted.

As TMZ reported ... some witnesses told law enforcement that Nolan was heavily drinking when they saw him that fateful weekend ... but Christine says she thinks that narrative is BS and doesn't add up to her.

She says ... “If you were in our situation, how would you feel if there were millions of people who were saying, ‘Oh, hey, well, he was at an island. He was heavily drunk.'"

As you know, Nolan was reported missing and was found dead on July 6 ... washing up near where he was last seen alive.

An independent autopsy commissioned by Nolan's family listed Nolan's cause and manner of death as "undetermined."

The first autopsy, conducted by Mississippi officials, is complete ... but the results are still under wraps.