Nolan Wells Case: Friend Bart's Lawyer Warns of 'Phony Toxicology Reports'

Phony toxicology reports in the Nolan Wells case are spreading across social media ... and people connected to the case are warning everyone not to fall for them.

Russell Latino -- who represents Nolan's friend Bart Edminson Jr. -- sounded the alarm on Facebook ... saying officials have not publicly released Nolan's toxicology results and some of the fakes circulating online look extremely real if you don't know what to watch for.

He ripped the broader disinformation surrounding Nolan's death ... saying it undermines the actual investigation and adding ... "Someone's death should not be your entertainment. Touch grass today."

Mississippi Department of Public Safety Commissioner Sean Tindell backed him up in a separate Facebook post ... confirming the purported reports making the rounds are fraudulent.

Tindell said Nolan, his family and his friends deserve better ... blaming the fakes on a toxic mix of fraudsters, A.I. and social media.

His advice was simple -- don't click or share it.

As TMZ previously reported ... Latino has repeatedly pushed back against online claims involving Bart ... insisting his client fully cooperated with investigators and has not been identified as a suspect or person of interest.

He also accused an OnlyFans model of falsely claiming Bart helped cause and cover up Nolan's death ... firing off a cease-and-desist letter after she allegedly shared the family's personal information online.

Latino later slammed a purportedly enhanced version of the Sea Tow call as "doctored."