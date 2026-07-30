Nolan Wells' Friend's Lawyer Says Alleged Enhanced Sea Tow Audio Was 'Doctored'

Nolan Wells' friend's attorney hit prime-time TV to slam the enhanced sea tow audio call that appeared to identify his client.

Russell Latino, who represents Nolan's buddy Bart Edmiston Jr., told Chris Cuomo on NewsNation he believes there's "no legitimacy" to the enhanced recording, calling it a doctored audio paired with a transcript.

Play video content Video: Nolan Wells' Enhanced Audio From Emergency Call Raises Questions DMR/imagn

Latino argued the transcript is used to convince listeners they hear words in otherwise garbled audio, dismissing the recording as unreliable.

He also defended Bart, saying his client fully cooperated with investigators from the beginning and insisting there's no evidence tying him to Nolan's death.

Latino also discussed the previously reported online accusations that have spiraled into death threats against the family, adding they're now considering legal action because "people online think it's fun to play 'Clue' with other people's lives."

The interview comes the same day federal authorities announced the arrest of a California man accused of sending death threats to the Mississippi judge involved in the Nolan's case, allegedly warning of a bomb package and promising "blood" and violence.

Earlier this week, Latino sent a cease and desist to OnlyFans model Kymbra Li ... claiming she's been making doxxing Bart and making false statements about him online.

He's been in Bart's corner since he recently lawyered up after speculation started circulating over a viral photo of him and a woman social media users believed was romantically linked to both him and Nolan.

Bart was is the group of friends that went with Nolan to Horn Island on July 4. According to Latino, Bart was on the boat back with the group when they called Sea-Tow.