Nolan Wells Case: Father of Warren Hudson Offering $50K Reward

The father of one of Nolan Wells' friends is offering a hefty cash reward in hopes of shedding light on the mysterious circumstances surrounding Nolan's death, TMZ has learned.

Dr. Benjamin Hudson, the father of Warren Hudson, tells TMZ he's offering the reward for any information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for Nolan's death -- laying a $50,000 reward on the table for information that leads investigators to whoever may be responsible.

The teen's father also makes it clear his family isn't pointing any fingers ... telling us, "We don't know that anyone had any involvement, but we care about Nolan and want to find out what happened."

Dr. Hudson also firmly defends the teenagers who were with Nolan that day, saying he believes the boys on the three boats had no involvement in Nolan's death and plainly puts it as "we still don't know what happened."

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He says the Hudson family has been living through a nightmare since the case captured national attention ... and, according to Dr. Hudson, his family has received thousands of death threats -- something he believes has made it even harder for investigators to get the information they need.

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The father speculates the intense public scrutiny may have discouraged potential witnesses from coming forward ... adding, "We feel people aren't talking because of the pressure of the case."

By offering the $50,000 reward, Dr. Hudson says he hopes anyone with credible information will finally step forward so Nolan's loved ones can get answers and investigators can determine exactly what happened.

As you know ... Nolan was found dead after going missing on July 4, after a boat day with friends on Horn Island. The 18-year-old's friends told investigators Nolan did not leave the island with them and claimed Nolan planned to stay behind with a girl.