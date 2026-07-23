Nolan Wells Investigation: Boat Owners Allow Police Search, Woman Denies Being With Him

The parents of Nolan Wells’ friend allowed their boat to be searched by police amid the investigation into the teenager’s death ... TMZ has learned.

TMZ obtained the Mississippi Department of Marine Resources report detailing the search, which was launched after Nolan's mom reported him missing on July 4.

As you know, Nolan and his friends went out to Horn Island, but he never returned home. His body was found on July 6 near the last spot he was seen. His pals told cops Nolan told them he was staying on the island to hang out with a girl … but the girl told police Nolan said he was headed back with his friends.

On July 8, investigators met with Jerry Adkerson and Jennifer Pyron, who are grandfather and mother of one of Nolan's friends. The report says Jerry signed docs allowing the officers to search their boat and take the GPS data.

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The Permission to Search document states Jerry gave permission for the investigators to remove any document or item from the boat they deemed important for their probe.

The cops say they also met with another man named Bart Edmiston Jr. and pulled data from his boat.

The report notes investigators also went out to the residence of a woman named Laney, who they say was originally reported to be on Horn Island with the group that included Nolan. It's unclear if Laney is the girl friend's say Nolan told them he was staying behind with on the island.