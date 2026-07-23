Play video content Video: Rapper YG Detained as Cops Execute Search Warrant Over Drakeo the Ruler Murder TMZ.com

Rapper YG had a run-in with cops Thursday morning during a SWAT response ... but he was ultimately released ... TMZ has learned.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... the SWAT team responded around 7 AM PT in Burbank, CA. YG was detained during the police response before officers eventually let him go.

Sources tell TMZ ... CHP was the lead agency on the matter and Burbank SWAT assisted.

We're told cops were executing a search warrant for the investigation into Drakeo the Ruler's murder -- the property is connected to YG, who had beef with the late rapper but has denied any involvement.

A CHP official tells TMZ ... YG was not arrested ... he was detained during the search warrant and released.

The timing is especially wild ... YG is scheduled to take the stage Thursday night against fellow Compton heavyweight The Game in their "Compton Forever" VERZUZ battle.

The hit-for-hit West Coast showdown is slated to begin at 6:30 PM PT ... meaning YG's morning included some unexpected face time with Burbank's finest.

This isn't YG's first police encounter in Burbank.

As TMZ previously reported ... he was arrested there in October 2024 for misdemeanor DUI after cops found him outside his car, which had gone over a curb.