Blac Chyna Made Ex Sign $5 Million NDA, Barring Him From Talking About Dream

Blac Chyna says her ex signed a non-disclosure agreement prohibiting him from talking about her and her famous children ... she just submitted a copy of it in court, and now you can read it all in its entirety.

TMZ obtained the confidential agreement Chyna says her ex-boyfriend Twin Hector signed during their relationship ... and it's an interesting read.

The agreement notes Twin was likely to learn private details about Chyna's business activities, her personal life, and the lives of her children -- King Cairo, whom she shares with Tyga, and Dream Kardashian, whom she had with Rob Kardashian.

The NDA also covers matters related to Chyna's mom, Tokyo Toni.

Per the terms of the deal, the person who signed it is barred from filming Chyna without her consent ... or from speaking about anything he learned during the romance.

Chyna added a provision that hits the breaching party with $5 million in liquidated damages for any violation of the deal ... although it's not clear if that amount would ultimately be enforceable.