Blac Chyna Says She and Rob Kardashian Are "Going with the Flow"

We're Just 'Going with the Flow' Right now

Angela White -- formerly known as Blac Chyna -- and Rob Kardashian seem on the way to reconciliation ... 'cause while she wont say the pair are dating again, it seems they're a lot more than co-parents.

The model and rapper dished on her baby daddy at the Los Angeles Women's Expo on Saturday ... revealing she'd like a couple more kids -- and, she'd rather have them with Rob than Tyga, the father of her other child.

When asked if this means she and Rob are "back on," Angela says it's not so straight forward ... the two are "healing" and "going with the flow" -- and, she says if it's in God's will then it will be.

Angela's totally gushing over Rob in the clip, too ... talking about how funny he is -- and ultimately calling her his "person."

Rumors began floating around about a potential reconciliation earlier this week after a cryptic social media post of Angela's about how their love is forever ... leading many to believe the two had gotten back together.

However, sources close to Rob told us that wasn't the case.

As you know ... Angela and Rob were first linked romantically way back in 2016 -- a big year for the couple 'cause they got engaged and announced Angela was pregnant as well. Baby Dream was born in November 2016.

Despite sharing major milestones, the two had a pretty tumultuous relationship as well ... Rob famously shared naked photos of Angela online in 2017, and she later sued his family for allegedly harming her career. She lost the case.

Of course, Angela and Rob aren't the same people they used to be ... we spoke to her just a few months ago in our office, and she ran us through how her sobriety journey completely reshaped her life.