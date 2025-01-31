Blac Chyna Slams Tristan Thompson for Calling Dream Kardashian His 'Daughter'

Dream Is My Baby, Not Yours, Tristan!!!

Tristan Thompson is facing some heat for referring to ex-girlfriend Khloe Kardashian's niece Dream as his "oldest daughter" ... especially from the little one's mama, Blac Chyna.

ICYMI ... the NBA player caught some flak on social media after he filmed himself sending love to his "2 daughters," Dream Kardashian and True Thompson.

Many online felt it was inappropriate of Tristan to claim Rob Kardashian's daughter as his own, especially since he isn't blood-related to the 8-year-old, and is NOT dating Dream's aunt.

Blac Chyna, who welcomed Dream with ex-fiancé Rob in November 2016, expressed a similar sentiment ... accusing TT of bringing up her daughter's name for clout.

She wrote on Instagram ... "Dream has one mother, Angela White, and one father, Robert Kardashian. I usually don't speak up, but I'm done. Stop all this clout chasing involving my daughter."

Chyna made it clear there was no reason for Tristan to lay claim to Dream, as she and Rob are active parents in Dream's life.

She added ... "We also have a beautiful, healthy co-parenting relationship."

Tristan has 3 other biological children he could be focusing on ... including son Prince, who he shares with ex Jordan Craig ... son Theo, who he shares with model Maralee Nichols ... and son Tatum, who he shares with True's mom Khloe.

But it's no secret Dream has an incredibly close bond with Khloe and True, regularly spending time at "The Kardashians" star's home for sleepovers and other family bonding moments ... and it isn't the first time someone in their family has overstepped in describing their relationship

Khloe famously put her foot in her mouth when she referred to herself as Dream's "third parent" on a 2023 episode of "The Kardashians" ... sparking a similar backlash to Tristan's.

Khloe later backtracked her remark on Instagram, explaining she considers "all of my nieces and nephews my babies" as she believes it takes a village to raise kids.

Though, given Chyna's complicated history with the Kardashian-Jenner family, it may be safer to stick to their actual "aunt" and "uncle" titles moving forward.