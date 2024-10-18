Blac Chyna Engaged to Boyfriend Derrick Milano

Blac Chyna is ready to take the next step with boyfriend, Derrick Milano ... the reality star has gotten engaged to the rapper, TMZ has learned.

Check it out ... DM got down on one knee at Howard University's homecoming celebration, Yard Fest, proposing with a stunning ring in front of a crowd of thousands.

Unsurprisingly, Chyna, who has been dating Derrick for over a year, happily accepted her boo's request and said "Yes!!!"

Chyna and Derrick went official with their relationship in September 2023 ... however, the pair actually first linked up several months prior.

Chyna appeared to confirm she and Derrick had gotten together back in May 2023, when she posted a video montage this past spring in honor of their relationship milestone.

She wrote alongside the upload ... "Happy 1 year anniversary @derrickmilano. 🙏🏽❤️ Reflecting on a year of pure magic and joy with you, my dearest Derrick. Your love, support, and friendship have filled my life with light and warmth. Thank you for showing me the true meaning of love. Here’s to countless more years of love and togetherness. I cherish you always."

This marks Chyna's 3rd engagement, having previously been engaged to exes Tyga and Rob Kardashian ... with whom she respectively welcomed son, King Cairo, and daughter, Dream.

However, neither of those relationships resulted in a walk down the aisle ... with the former flames calling off the engagements before exchanging any vows.

Here's hoping 3rd time's the charm for Chyna.