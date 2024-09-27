Blac Chyna's Mom Tokyo Rips Into Twin Hector's Lawsuit, Claims She Beat Him, Not Blac

Play video content

Blac Chyna's mom, Tokyo Toni, is calling foul on her daughter's ex-BF Twin Hector's allegations ... saying she was the one who left him with gnarly injuries ... not Blac, as he claims in his lawsuit.

Tokyo is fired up in a social media video as she declares she was the one who "beat his motherf***in' ass" -- adding she had warned Hector she'd be rolling into L.A. specifically to settle the score for messing with her and Blac.

Tokyo is fired up, taking major offense to Hector’s claim that Blac was the one who did him dirty ... straight-up saying it makes zero sense, especially since Blac’s petite in stature.

TT gets all kinds of animated as she repeats, "I finished your motherf***ing ass," demonstrating her kick so hard her heel comes flying off.

She wraps up her fiery video with a warning to Hector, leaning in close and saying, "Try it again" ... before grabbing her heels and throwing some air punches with them.

TMZ broke the story ... Twin is going after Chyna for a whopping $10 million, claiming she ambushed him while he was sleeping at their place, turning his face into a swollen, bloody mess.