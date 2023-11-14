Blac Chyna Throws Epic 7th Birthday Party for Daughter Dream

Angela White -- formerly known as Blac Chyna -- and Rob Kardashian's daughter, Dream, got back-to-back birthday parties this past weekend -- and the one with her mom was a princess', well ... dream come true.

The bash went down Sunday at Famecast in Santa Monica, where Chyna -- who now goes by her real name -- went all out with a Disney theme ... namely, 'Princess and The Frog,' and Mama Bear didn't spare any expense to make it all very real.

For starters, there were real-life horses in the building -- including one that received a dye job to look like a freaking unicorn! Dream made sure to hop aboard and pose for cute pics.

Speaking of photos, just about everyone who was there -- a hodgepodge mix of a ton of Dream's friends and family members, plus her half-brother King Cairo -- snapped shots with the professional photog on hand ... and everybody seemed to be having a really good time.

Makes sense, considering everything else that was going on ... like the buffet of desserts, party bags for guests and even an appearance from Hip Hop Harry himself (from the children's show). Oh, and yes ... "Tiana" herself from the 'P&TF' flick showed face as well.

Like we said, this was actually the second shindig for Dream ... just a couple days earlier, her dad and aunts -- Kim and Khloe, specifically -- threw a party of their own for the bday girl ... and that one was just as extravagant, with a "spa day" theme running throughout.

Not that it's a competition or anything, but let's just say Angela gave the Kardashians a run for their money when it came to showing out for her little girl.