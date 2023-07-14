Blac Chyna Happy Dream Has Village to Raise Her, Khloe Kardashian Included

Angela White, formerly Blac Chyna, is thrilled her daughter with Rob Kardashian has lots of people looking after her ... including her auntie Khloe Kardashian.

Khloe's been attempting to clarify comments she made in a recent episode of "The Kardashians," about Angela and Rob co-parenting Dream -- calling herself "more than an aunt" to Dream, which most took as a shot at Angela.

Well, Angela tells TMZ ... "Everything is good on both ends, we are all family at the end of the day. Robert and myself are co-parenting the best we can and it's all love and positivity."

After catching some flak online for her remarks, Khloe went on social media to clarify she wasn't throwing shade at Angela as a parent, as some folks speculated.

Khloe said she spends a lot of time with Dream because she's usually hanging with Rob, while also saying "it takes a village to raise a child."

Angela agrees, telling TMZ ... "As mentioned, it takes a village to raise a child and I'm happy that Dream has a huge village full of love from both sides, as a mother that's all I ask for."

Remember ... Angela says she's ditched her Blac Chyna persona to set a better example for her kids, and that's what she's continuing to do in this situation.