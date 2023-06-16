Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Support Son Saint at Basketball Game
6/16/2023 6:03 PM PT
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are continuing a theme for the Kardashian family ... coming together to support their kids, despite a lot of past drama.
The exes both showed up for son Saint's basketball game Friday at the Mamba Academy in Thousand Oaks ... though they both rolled up separately, with Kim bringing Saint to the game.
Kanye came with an entourage ... it doesn't look like his wife Bianca Censori was there this time ... but we've seen her support his kids recently, holding hands with North at Kanye's birthday party.
Kim and Kanye coming together to support Saint is an extension of what we've seen recently among the Kardashians.
Remember ... Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott, Khloe Kardashian, Angela White (formerly Blac Chyna) and Tristan Thompson were all under the same roof earlier this month to celebrate their little ones' finishing preschool.
Kim and Kanye are of course no longer romantically involved ... just like Kylie and Travis, plus Khloe and Tristan ... but everyone seems to be playing nice for the kids, which is a good thing.