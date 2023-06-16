Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Support Son Saint at Basketball Game

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are continuing a theme for the Kardashian family ... coming together to support their kids, despite a lot of past drama.

The exes both showed up for son Saint's basketball game Friday at the Mamba Academy in Thousand Oaks ... though they both rolled up separately, with Kim bringing Saint to the game.

Kanye came with an entourage ... it doesn't look like his wife Bianca Censori was there this time ... but we've seen her support his kids recently, holding hands with North at Kanye's birthday party.

Kim and Kanye coming together to support Saint is an extension of what we've seen recently among the Kardashians.

