Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Blac Chyna Throws King Cairo Gamer Birthday Bash

Blac Chyna HBD King Cairo 🎂 Parties with Fam & Friends, No Tyga!!!

10/17/2023 12:30 AM PT
BIRTHDAY BASH
TMZ.com

Blac Chyna and Tyga are at odds over custody of their son King Cairo -- a battle that was pretty obvious from the guest list for King's 11th birthday bash!!!

TMZ Hip Hop obtained footage from inside the event which went down Sunday in L.A. ... it was a private party, strictly for close family and friends. Not shockingly, that did NOT include Tyga.

Blac Chyna Throws King Cairo Video Game Birthday Bash
Launch Gallery
It's A Party! Launch Gallery
TMZ.com

While King's pops wasn't there, we're told roughly 25-30 kids turned out to help KC celebrate ... and Chyna -- or Angela White as she's now known -- belted out the birthday song, complete with the MLK remix.

Chyna's mom Tokyo Toni was also there cutting a rug as the whole party jammed to a Blueface track!!!

TMZ.com

Sources inside the shindig tell us it was produced by Royal Game Bus, who kept the kiddos busy all afternoon ... providing them with Oculus Quests, a cotton candy machine, candy bags and all the games they could play.

Tyga & Blac Chyna -- Before The Split
Launch Gallery
Getty

It's obvious the kids all had a great time, but the same can't be said for King's parents.

TMZ Hip Hop obtained court docs from the latest court bout between Tyga and Angela ... she's petitioning for equal joint custody, but he's not backing down.

At least their drama didn't rain all over King's birthday parade.

related articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later