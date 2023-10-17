Blac Chyna Throws King Cairo Gamer Birthday Bash

Play video content TMZ.com

Blac Chyna and Tyga are at odds over custody of their son King Cairo -- a battle that was pretty obvious from the guest list for King's 11th birthday bash!!!

TMZ Hip Hop obtained footage from inside the event which went down Sunday in L.A. ... it was a private party, strictly for close family and friends. Not shockingly, that did NOT include Tyga.

While King's pops wasn't there, we're told roughly 25-30 kids turned out to help KC celebrate ... and Chyna -- or Angela White as she's now known -- belted out the birthday song, complete with the MLK remix.

Chyna's mom Tokyo Toni was also there cutting a rug as the whole party jammed to a Blueface track!!!

Sources inside the shindig tell us it was produced by Royal Game Bus, who kept the kiddos busy all afternoon ... providing them with Oculus Quests, a cotton candy machine, candy bags and all the games they could play.

It's obvious the kids all had a great time, but the same can't be said for King's parents.

TMZ Hip Hop obtained court docs from the latest court bout between Tyga and Angela ... she's petitioning for equal joint custody, but he's not backing down.