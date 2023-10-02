Blac Chyna Selling Clothes, Purses and Shoes Just to Get By, Asks Tyga for Money

Angela White, formerly Blac Chyna, says she's resorted to selling her personal belongings to keep her head above water, asking Tyga to chip in for their looming custody battle.

According to new legal docs, obtained by TMZ, Angela says she's selling off her clothes, purses and shoes through an online consignment store and to friends and family just to make ends meet.

Angela claims she's brought in over $178k this year from selling her personal items, which she says has supplemented her plummeting business sales ... but there's a problem.

Angela says it's really just a stopgap measure ... because she's going to eventually run out of clothes, purses and shoes to sell.

With Angela fighting Tyga in court over legal and physical custody of their son, King, she says the legal bills are piling up on her end ... and she won't be able to keep up the fight for her kid without some money from her rapper ex.

In the docs, Angela also claims Tyga's been interfering with the limited time she does have with her son, which is only 24 hours a week.

Angela says Tyga refuses to directly communicate with her, share his contact information, or give her an address for where King lives. Anglea claims he's also holding back important information on the kid's health, safety and welfare, such as the location of the kid's school and his prescriptions.

However, sources familiar with the situation tell TMZ Angela knows where Tyga lives, and he's been paying for King's private school tuition, medical bills and most everyday living expenses.