Tyga and Avril Lavigne Shoot Video Together After 'Split'

Tyga and Avril Lavigne are really enjoying each other's company after their reported split ... at least according to a new video they shot together.

Check out the short clip Tyga posted to TikTok, which shows the pair looking very comfy as they boogie to Tyga's new summer jam, "Bops Goin Brazy."

Under the circumstances, one might think Avril and Tyga are playing a guessing game with everyone ... are they back together or just really good friends?

You may recall ... TMZ broke the story Tyga and Avril called it quits after they became an item back in March. Our sources said the breakup was mutual, with both feeling the relationship had run its course.

Then came their Vegas reunion of sorts a few days ago ... the two were photographed hanging out at the Encore Beach Club after Avril performed onstage. The rapper and pop star were smiling and giggling ... and even left the place with one another surrounded by their posse. Lots of smoke here, right?