Avril Lavigne and Tyga Split, But Still Friends

Tyga & Avril Lavigne Splitsville ... But No Hard Feelings

6/20/2023 12:45 AM PT
avril lavigne and tyga
Getty

Tyga and Avril Lavigne aren't a couple anymore, 'cause they've broken up -- but they're still on good terms ... TMZ has learned.

Sources tell us the two musicians -- who went public with their relationship in March -- recently went their separate ways ... having split a couple weeks ago. We're told it was a mutual decision, and that there are no hard feelings -- the romance just ran its course.

Tyga and Avril Lavigne
Getty

Avril just came off her tour, and Tyga's in the middle of making new music.

Tyga and Avril Lavigne
Getty

They were first seen hanging out back in February, this on the heels of AL ending her engagement to Mod Sun. Soon after, they were spotted smooching on camera.

tyga avril lavigne
Backgrid

As they say, c'est la vie.

