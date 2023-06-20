Avril Lavigne and Tyga Split, But Still Friends

Tyga and Avril Lavigne aren't a couple anymore, 'cause they've broken up -- but they're still on good terms ... TMZ has learned.

Sources tell us the two musicians -- who went public with their relationship in March -- recently went their separate ways ... having split a couple weeks ago. We're told it was a mutual decision, and that there are no hard feelings -- the romance just ran its course.

Avril just came off her tour, and Tyga's in the middle of making new music.

They were first seen hanging out back in February, this on the heels of AL ending her engagement to Mod Sun. Soon after, they were spotted smooching on camera.