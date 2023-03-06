Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Avril Lavigne and Tyga Kiss at Paris Fashion Week, Confirm Romance

3/6/2023 4:28 PM PT
There's no hiding it anymore, Avril Lavigne and Tyga certainly look like they're dating ... kissing in front of cameras in the city of love.

Avril and Tyga locked lips Monday at the Mugler X Hunter Schafer Party during Paris Fashion Week ... and the smooching all but confirms a romantic relationship.

They certainly looked like a couple at the party, holding hands as they walked into the swanky bash.

Remember, Avril and Tyga sparked dating rumors earlier this year, and have been hanging out a lot both in Los Angeles and Paris, the same city where her ex, Mod Son, proposed.

TMZ broke the story ... Avril called off the engagement to Mod in February, about a year after he popped the question. Sources told us the former couple had been on and off for several months before she pulled the plug.

We've also seen Avril and Tyga grabbing dinner together at NOBU and hugging in the parking lot.

There were questions about whether Avril and Tyga were hooking up, and now they've given an answer.

