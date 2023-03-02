Avril Lavigne and Tyga Party In Paris After She Ends Engagement to Mod Sun

Play video content BACKGRID

Avril Lavigne and Tyga certainly aren't doing anything to help silence rumors they're dating, being spotted together in Paris ... the same city where she and Mod Sun got engaged.

The pair hit Leonardo DiCaprio's party Wednesday at Kuku, both dressed head to toe in black ... while trying to maintain a low profile.

Of course, the Paris trip comes about a week after TMZ broke the story Avril called off her engagement with Mod Sun about a year after he proposed. Our sources said the two had been on and off for several months before she called it quits.

At the time, Mod Sun was on tour, promoting his "God Save the Teen" album. His rep told us Mod was unaware things were over with Avril, but took to Instagram a few days later to write, "In 1 week my entire life completely changed…I just know there’s a plan for it all. I’ll keep my head up + always listen to my heart, even when it feels broken 💔."

Prior to ending the engagement, Avril and Tyga were seen embracing in the parking lot at NOBU after a dinner out with friends. They later left in the same vehicle ... though, sources close to Avril told us they were just friends.