Mod Sun and Avril Lavigne Hand-in-Hand at His Album Release Party

Avril Lavigne and Mod Sun have a big day in store Sunday ... Valentine's Day, because they made it clear Friday night -- they're a couple.

They hit up BOA Steakhouse in WeHo for Mod Sun's album release party for "Internet Killed the Rock Star." It's his 4th album and Avril's featured in one of the songs -- "Flames."

They were hand-in-hand as they had their temps checked at the door, before walking in. Two things seem clear -- they're a couple, and they both take COVID super seriously. Both Avril and Mod Sun are masked up and, as they hop in their SUV after dinner, they immediately hit the hand sanitizer pump.

Before leaving, Mod Sun drops $100 on roses ... a little pre-Valentine's Day celebration.

It's interesting ... a dude in an "Internet Killed the Rock Star" shirt is filming, so maybe Avril and Mod Sun are going to the next level ... a reality show?!??