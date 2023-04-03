Mod Sun Says Fans Saved His Life Amid Avril Lavigne Split

Mod Sun says he needed serious support during his very public split from his now-ex-fiancee Avril Lavigne ... and he's thanking his fans for literally saving his life.

The singer got emotional Sunday night as he wrapped up his tour in Los Angeles, telling the crowd at the Fonda Theater they "f***ing saved my G**damn life" during the past 6 weeks on the road.

Mod Sun was super emotional as he thanked the crowd ... noting how much his life has changed as a result of the breakup.

TMZ broke the story ... Avril called off her engagement to Mod Sun in February, just a few days after he kicked off his tour ... and it didn't take long for her to start a new romance with Tyga.

Remember, Mod Sun told us he was totally blindsided to see Avril and Tyga hanging out, first in Malibu and then in Paris ... where he had proposed to her about a year ago.