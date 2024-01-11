Blac Chyna's Ex-Boyfriend Exposes Tokyo Toni Sexually Explicit DMs

Blac Chyna a.k.a. Angela White's mother Tokyo Toni is sneaking behind her back hoping to get into her daughter's ex-boyfriend's pants ... at least that's what these leaked DMs suggest.

Chyna and rapper Lil Twin Hector dated for a couple of years before breaking up in 2020 but on Thursday he confirmed his claims that Toni was sending him explicit DMs on Instagram -- by posting the explicit DMs on Instagram for all the world to see.

Play video content

Very nasty work on display ... Toni initially hit up Twin, apparently threatening to take a flight just to beat up her daughter, which prompted Twin to send her a passionate message asking to fill her heart with love.

It turned out to be bait for a thirst trap ... Tokyo swore up and down Chyna was jealous of her natural body and then bared it all in the DMs in an attempt to arouse Twin.

The breaking point for Twin came when Tokyo sent him a clip of her while covered in blankets ... and pounding on her poom-poom.

Hector was so disgusted that he made a diss track/video titled "Ms Toni" and included the DMs as visual evidence.

