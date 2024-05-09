Kendall Jenner Says She's Enjoying Her 'Kidless Freedom'

Kendall Jenner is enjoying her child-free lifestyle -- making it clear she has no plans to reproduce anytime soon ... but not ruling out the possibility down the line.

The supermodel shared this update in a new chat with Vogue, where she reflects on her previous desire to have little ones by 27. However, now at age 28, Kendall confessed she isn't experiencing baby fever at the moment ... and is happy with her life.

She adds ... "Now I'm past that and I feel like I'm still so young. I'm enjoying my kidless freedom." BTW, Kendall has talked about this in the past ... joking she's the only sister without little ones on her plate, and she seemed happy about it then too.

Nonetheless, the reality star isn't ruling out having children one day ... as she says she's inspired by her siblings' respective families -- which means she's kinda around kids a lot.

She notes ... "There are days when I look at what they have and think, 'That's really special.' I do like being a bit removed, but one day I'll make my way, probably."

Kendall is the only Kardashian-Jenner without a little one of her own. Oldest sister Kourtney Kardashian recently welcomed her 4th child, son Rocky Thirteen, in November after previously welcoming sons Mason and Reign, as well as daughter Penelope into the world.

As for Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner, they're both moms of 2. KoKo has daughter True and son Tatum with ex Tristan Thompson ... and Kylie has daughter Stormi and son Aire with ex Travis Scott.

Even the reclusive Rob Kardashian is a dad ... as he and his ex Blac Chyna welcomed daughter Dream back in November 2016.

Matriarch Kris Jenner is certainly eager for Kendall to become a mom, saying as much on an episode of "The Kardashians" last year.