'TMZ Presents: The War Over OnlyFans,' Ex-OF Star Blac Chyna Talks Regrets

OnlyFans ... it’s either a cash cow, or a crash course in chaos ... and TMZ's new documentary shows just how ugly the fallout can get.

Ex-OF star Angela White -- formerly known as Blac Chyna -- cops to greed hitting quick ... telling us in "TMZ Presents: The War Over OnlyFans" she knew flashing her fans through topless DMs was the real money magnet.

Angela swears she knows the drill ... plenty of women join the platform thinking just sporting bikinis will cut it ... but before they know it, the grind messes with their head, and they're peeling off more and more.

But OF middle-aged couple Carmen Wilson and Joe Gow tell us the adult subscription service actually enhanced their relationship. BTW, Joe was Chancellor of University of Wisconsin-La Crosse ... that is, until school officials found out about his side hustle -- but Joe tells us he has no regrets.

We divide the doc into 2 parts -- the case for and against OnlyFans. In the end, the audience votes ... OnlyFans: Legit or Destructive.