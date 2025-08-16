New Members-Only Club For OnlyFans Models Is Play On Soho House

New Members-Only Club Is Only For OnlyFans Models

There's a new membership club taking applications, and it's modeled after Soho House ... but this club is only for OnlyFans models.

The club is called The Circle, and it's being billed as an ultra-exclusive private membership club reserved for the top creators on OF.

It's basically Soho House for OnlyFans ... and we're told the goal here is to provide networking and growth opportunities for models to expand their brands ... and there's a bunch of events curated for shooting content.

The Circle sounds pretty exclusive ... we're told standard membership applications take 3-6 months for approval or denial ... and factors include professional reputation, earnings, social media presence and more.

We are told OF models Annie Knight, Cynthia Jade and Anabel Acosta are already in the club ... and The Circle says members can recommend one person for membership.

The Circle has a signature experience coming up this month in Miami ... featuring some fancy dinners, a yacht party, luxury gift boxes, media training and more.