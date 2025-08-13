Sophie Rain Dismisses Lil Tay's Boxing Challenge as a Reach for Relevance

Sophie Rain is already bored going back and forth with Lil Tay ... as she tells us, it's nothing but "fake drama" from someone who’s been irrelevant since middle school!!!

"Lil Tay’s been falling off for years, now she’s making up fake drama just to stay relevant," Sophie tells TMZ ... "It's giving desperation. If you have to invent beef to get views, maybe it’s time to log off."

ICYMI -- Lil Tay upped the ante and challenged Sophie to a $60 million boxing match ... money Sophie tells us she doesn't need to prove herself in this space -- she's the Queen!!!

Lil Tay calls Sophie "washed-up" and "crusty" -- in spite of the fact Sophie's only 2 years older -- but it doesn't seem to be pushing any buttons.

Sophie continues, “Calling me out won’t bring her clout back. That ship sailed a long time ago.”

“I built my platform on consistency and hard work, not manufactured internet theatrics,” she said. “The only ring I’m interested in is the one that pays me to work, not play pretend.”

Sophie raked up an easy 1 million views on TikTok shading Tay, but does give her a sliver of props ... “At least you waited to be old enough to start [OnlyFans]."

