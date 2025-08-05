Lil Tay's Dad Won't Monitor Her OnlyFans for Porn After Alleged $1M Windfall

Lil Tay won't have to worry about parental supervision on her new controversial OnlyFans page ... 'cause her dad tells us he won't be monitoring her posts -- not even for adult content!

Chris Hope, LT's father, tells TMZ ... he's not aware of any porn or straight-up nudity on Tay's OF page ... but he doesn't plan to keep an eye on it anyway!

That's because Chris, who's an attorney, says his 18-year-old daughter -- born Claire Hope -- is now an adult "and can make her own decisions," adding, "I am sure she is going to be successful in whatever she decides to do."

What's more, Chris says he's well aware "some people won’t approve no matter what she does," but he says it's not his place to judge and he only has love for his daughter.

As you know, the social media star caused waves over the weekend when she debuted her OF account -- and then when she claimed she raked in $1 million in just 3 hours ... breaking Bhad Bhabie's record of $1 mil in 6 hours.

The internet personality and musician had previously hinted she'd join OF ahead of her big 1-8 ... and she apparently got right to work. She told fans in an Instagram Live session she shot her first round of spicy content "one minute past midnight" on her birthday.

Play video content

As you know ... Lil Tay is no stranger to turning heads. Just 2 years ago, she had fans concerned when a post on her Instagram account declared she and her older brother Jason had died.

However, her family cleared the air with TMZ at the time ... confirming the siblings were alive and well while claiming someone had compromised her account.