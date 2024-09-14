Lil Tay Lays in Hospital Bed, Says She's Recovering From Heart Surgery

Lil Tay's on the road to recovery, it seems ... with her team posting she's recovering from heart surgery -- and specifically saying this isn't a hoax.

In the vid, shared to Tay's X account, the rapper is hooked up to a series of hospital machines, resting after what her account describes as surgery on a heart tumor.

It's a short clip, and she's knocked out through all of it ... but, her team says they're "overjoyed to share that Tay’s open-heart surgery was a great success" -- adding their deepest thanks to all of her doctors.

The account immediately followed up that post with another ... one in which the admins reference a death hoax last year they say was perpetrated by Tay's father, Christopher Hope -- and, add this isn't a hoax.

💥FOR THE RECORD:



This has been confirmed before, but many people are spreading misinformation.



Last year, Tay’s misogynistic father Christopher John Hope, was the person who hacked into her Instagram account and faked her death as a last attempt to ruin her reputation after… — Lil Tay (@LilTaybepoppin) September 14, 2024 @LilTaybepoppin

In case you don't remember ... last year news of Lil Tay's death went viral -- and, we broke the story that the news wasn't true. Lil Tay came out and blamed her dad for making up the rumor at the time, something he flatly denied.

It was hard to tell exactly who was telling the truth in that saga. What we do know -- many online aren't buying that Tay had heart surgery because of last year's saga.

It certainly appears more authentic now ... though it may not change the minds of some who are pointing out Tay has a new single coming out next week and think this might be a publicity stunt.

The person running her social media is clearly calling BS on that ... but, the situation's leaving fans scratching their heads once again.