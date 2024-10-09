Lil Tay Blasts Haters Over PR Stunt Accusations, Compares Health Woes to Halsey's Diagnosis

Play video content

Lil Tay is calling out the double standards of certain music fans and industry watchers, bringing Halsey into the mix to highlight the different treatment she gets compared to her peers when it comes to new releases and personal challenges.

The 17-year-old rapper came for the haters in an IG vid Wednesday, expressing her confusion over Halsey being hailed as empowering for dropping new material the same day she talked about her "cancer" diagnosis. (Just to be clear, Halsey doesn't have cancer -- she’s dealing with both lupus and a rare T-cell disorder).

Lil Tay pointed out when she dropped the music video for her new track "Growing Up" just weeks after her own heart surgery last month, people were quick to accuse her of using her health struggles as a PR stunt to promote her song.

Tay accused critics of being insensitive, but she also confessed she’s reached a point where she "doesn’t give a f***" and is going to promote her song like crazy.