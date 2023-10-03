Woah Vicky Supportive Of Lil Tay's Return, Wants To Collaborate

Play video content TMZ.com

Woah Vicky has nothing but good things to say about Lil Tay's return to the spotlight after being gone for years ... and she's hoping a collab is in their future, just like old times.

Vicky tells TMZ ... she thinks Tay's looking great and is proud of the online sensation for hitting the internet after 5 long years of radio silence with a brand new song.

She's talking about Tay's new track, "Sucker 4 Green," and Vicky's digging the choreography and the beat that brought it all together. She also gives a shout-out to Tay's marketing team ... which has always included members of her fam.

Vicky even admits she thought Tay was just AI when she first saw the music vid ... but now that she's sure it's the real deal, she's hoping the 2 can collaborate on something to re-cement their relationship.

You'll recall, the girls were homies back in 2018 when Tay was blowing up online for her flexing -- something that perfectly aligned with Vicky's brand.

They hung out quite a bit and were even side-by-side when Vicky got into a brawl with fellow viral star Danielle Bregoli, aka Bhad Bhabie.

As we reported, Tay went live on IG Saturday, speaking out for the first time about her death hoax and calling out her dad for a slew of alleged wrongdoings.