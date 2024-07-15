Bhad Bhabie Posts $57 Million OnlyFans Earnings Statement

Bhad Bhabie may be going through a rough patch relationship-wise -- but it's smooth sailing as far as her finances are concerned ... 'cause she's apparently raking in the dough, big time.

Over the weekend, BB posted her OnlyFans all-time earnings statement dating back to 2021 -- and the figure is staggering, as it eclipses $57 million ... and what's more, we're being told the number is 100% legit and that her receipts check out.

The interesting part ... based on the cash breakdown, BB seems to have made more money from DMs than subscriptions ... meaning her fans really wanted to get their points across personally and communicate with her.

Of course, the money memos -- which can only be taken as a boast of her fortunes -- come on the heels of Bhad Bhabie sharing the shocking video of her ex-BF Le Vaughn apparently assaulting her and ghastly injuries to her eye from separate alleged DV incidents.

Danielle admitted she still loved LV -- but snapped at a fan who suggested they were still an item, even in the wake of their newborn daughter. Either way, DB is swimming in cash.

The road to becoming $57 million richer didn't come easy ... BB was recently featured in Max's documentary "Teen Torture, Inc." where she looked back at her stint at the Turn-About Ranch rehabilitation center with disgust. It currently sits at #4 on Max's Top 10 U.S. shows.

This was notably part of her journey to becoming famous in the first place when she went on Dr. Phil's TV show ... but not without her share of emotional scars, as we're now learning.