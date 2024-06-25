Bhad Bhabie Livin' Best New Mama Life, Twerking on Yacht, Partying

Play video content

Bhad Bhabie's motherhood version of living her best life looks a lot like it did before she had a kid ... twerking like there's no tomorrow and making the most of L.A.'s scorching summer on a yacht.

The rapper, who gave birth in March, rocked a sizzling black bikini, flaunting her inked figure in a carousel of IG vids and pics ranging from boat parties to wild nights out.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Naturally, she snapped a cheeky close-up of a girls backside with bills flying everywhere -- but she also had some cute shots of her baby girl, Kali, to keep things a touch family-friendly.

In other shots, BB was living it up, hitting the town with her crew and her boo, Le Vaughn. But, when the party vibes became too intense, she shifted gears ... opting for some quality downtime with the baby.

No doubt about it, BB -- AKA Danielle Bregoli -- looked incredible just 3 months after she and Le welcomed their first child.

Play video content 6/12/24 TMZ.com

Seems like Danielle's already mastered the art of balancing motherhood and downtime, even though a bit of drama followed her recently when she was detained by cops -- all just a case of mistaken identity.